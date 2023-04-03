Boise Cascade, L.L.C. – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 19.4% Upside Potential

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. which can be found using ticker (BCC) now have 5 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 83 and 64 calculating the average target price we see $73.60. Given that the stocks previous close was at $61.65 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.4%. The 50 day MA is $69.41 and the 200 day moving average is $66.98. The market capitalization for the company is $2,506m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.bc.com

The potential market cap would be $2,991m based on the market consensus.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products. This segment’s products are used in new residential construction, residential repair-and-remodeling markets, light commercial construction, and industrial applications. It sells its products to dealers, home improvement centers, wholesalers, specialty distributors, and industrial converters. The Building Materials Distribution segment distributes a line of building materials, including oriented strand boards, plywood, and lumber; general line items, such as siding, composite decking, doors, metal products, insulation, and roofing; and engineered wood products. This segment sells its products to dealers, home improvement centers, and specialty distributors. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.95% with the ex dividend date set at 21-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 2.93, revenue per share of 212.2 and a 24.89% return on assets.