Blackrock World Mining Trust outperformed its reference index in January with NAV returning 0.7%

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc has announced its latest portfolio update.

All information is at 31 January 2022 and unaudited.

Performance at month end with net income reinvested

Commenting on the markets, Evy Hambro and Olivia Markham, representing the Investment Manager noted:

Performance

The Company’s NAV returned +0.7% in January, outperforming its reference index, the MSCI ACWI Metals and Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (net return), which was flat (Performance figures in GBP).

The mining sector held up better than broader equity markets in January, which recorded their worst month since March 2020 and worst start to a year since 2016 (for reference, the MSCI ACWI TR Index fell by 4.9% over the month). Hawkish commentary from the US Federal Reserve increased investor expectations around interest rates and the US 10-year treasury yields rose from 1.52% to 1.78% (the highest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic) and this contributed to value significantly outperforming growth over the month. Encouragingly, economic activity in China showed continued signs of improvement, with December steel production data (released in January) up by 24.4% month-on-month. This contributed to the iron ore (62% fe.) price rising by 20.8% despite the physical market remaining relatively weak. Performance across the other mined commodities was mixed with aluminium, nickel and palladium prices rising by 8.7%, 9.4% and 23.9% respectively, but copper and gold prices were down by 1.7% and 1.4% respectively.

Strategy and Outlook

We believe the outlook for mined commodity prices remains robust, whilst mining shares offer attractive value. Recovering global economic growth, accommodative monetary policy, rising government spending and increased focused on green capital investment all point towards strong demand. Meanwhile, supply is constrained following years of capital discipline from the producers and we are seeing no signs that this is set to change.

We are encouraged by what we are hearing from management teams in terms of maintaining their focus on capital discipline. Longer term, ill-discipline remains a risk but, regardless, increases in capital expenditure would take some time to feed through into new supply given the time-lags associated with mining projects. We are also seeing inflationary data increase and commodities have traditionally been a core way for investors to both protect themselves from this but also benefit from such trends.

We believe the best risk-adjusted opportunity today is in the shares of mining companies in robust financial positions with strong balance sheets and high levels of free cash flow. Mining companies are continuing to return capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

All data points are in USD terms unless stated otherwise.