BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust appoints Andrew Impey as NED

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) has announced the appointment of Andrew Impey as a non-executive director, with effect from 28 April 2025.

Mr Impey has over 30 years’ fund management experience and more than 35 years’ investment trust experience. He has been lead manager on a broad range of funds including a sovereign wealth mandate, unit trusts and several investment trusts. He was previously a consultant at Rathbones Investment Management, a partner of Albion Capital Group LLP and joint managing director at OLIM Limited. Prior to joining OLIM in 2009, he was chief investment officer at Singer & Friedlander Investment Management.

Mr Impey is non-executive chair of the Pacific Assets Trust plc and retired as non-executive chair of JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income plc in November 2024. He is also a charity trustee and on a number of investment committees and a director of HMS Victory Preservation Company.

Mr Impey will also serve as a member of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s Audit and Management Engagement Committee. He currently does not have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company.

