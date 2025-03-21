Follow us on:

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust NAV rose by 0.7%, outperforming its benchmark

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust (LON:BRFI)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LON:BRFI) has announced its portfolio update.

All information is at 28 February 2025 and unaudited.

You can discover more about the BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust at blackrock.com/uk/brfi

Performance at month end with net income reinvested.

 One
month
%		Three
months
%		One
year
%		Three
years
%		Five
years
%		Since 
Launch*
%
Sterling:      
Share price0.68.57.741.487.5171.4
Net asset value-0.74.0 6.240.085.9190.5
Benchmark (NR)**-2.53.02.98.031.594.0
MSCI Frontiers Index (NR)0.56.114.19.123.696.3
MSCI Emerging Markets Index (NR)-0.83.110.68.0 25.072.3
       
US Dollars:      
Share price2.07.67.232.885.1120.4
Net asset value0.73.15.831.583.4135.5
Benchmark (NR)**-1.22.02.41.329.657.9
MSCI Frontiers Index (NR)1.95.113.62.421.958.5
MSCI Emerging Markets Index (NR)0.52.110.11.423.239.2

Sources: BlackRock and Standard & Poor’s Micropal

* 17 December 2010.

** The Company’s benchmark changed from MSCI Frontier Markets Index to MSCI Emerging ex Selected Countries + Frontier Markets + Saudi Arabia Index (net total return, USD) effective 1/4/2018.
 

At month end 
US Dollar 
Net asset value – capital only:210.08c
Net asset value – cum income:210.85c
Sterling: 
Net asset value – capital only:166.84p
Net asset value – cum income:167.46p
Share price:157.50p
Total assets (including income):£316.9m
Discount to cum-income NAV:5.9%
Gearing:Nil
Gearing range (as a % of gross assets):0-20%
Net yield*:4.8%
Ordinary shares in issue**:189,270,248
Ongoing charges***:1.41%
Ongoing charges plus taxation and performance fee****:2.33%

*The Company’s yield based on dividends announced in the last 12 months as at the date of the release of this announcement is 4.8%, and includes the 2024 interim dividend of 3.50 cents per share, declared on 31 May 2024, and paid to shareholders on 01 July 2024 and the final dividend of 6.00 cents per share, declared on 5 December 2024 paid to shareholders on 14 February 2025.

** Excluding 52,552,553 ordinary shares held in treasury.

***The Company’s ongoing charges are calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding performance fees, finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain non-recurring items for Year ended 30 September 2024.

**** The Company’s ongoing charges are calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses and including performance fees but excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain non-recurring items for Year ended 30 September 2024.

Sector
Analysis		Gross market value as a % of net assetsCountry
Analysis		Gross market value as a % of net assets
     
Financials44.9 Saudi Arabia15.6
Industrials12.6 United Arab Emirates11.3
Real Estate12.5 Indonesia10.8
Consumer Discretionary11.3 Turkey8.1
Communication Services10.3 Poland8.1
Materials9.8 Hungary6.7
Information Technology8.4 Kazakhstan6.6
Consumer Staples5.5 Philippines5.8
Health Care4.0 Multi-International5.7
Energy1.7 Pakistan5.5
 —– Thailand5.0
 121.0 Greece4.6
 —– Kenya4.3
Short Positions-3.9 Vietnam4.2
   Bangladesh3.2
   Malaysia2.9
   Singapore2.3
   Czech Republic2.2
   Georgia2.1
   Chile2.0
   Romania1.6
   Egypt1.6
   Cambodia0.8
    —–
    121.0
    —–
   Short positions-3.9—-

*reflects gross market exposure from contracts for difference (CFDs).

Market Exposure
 

 31.03 2024    %30.04 2024    %31.05 2024    %30.06 2024    %31.07 2024    %31.08 2024    %30.09 2024    %31.10 2024    %30.11 2024    %31.12 2024    %31.01 2025    %28.02 2025    %
Long120.4120.8118.1118.4116.1112.3107.9110.1109.6112.4118.5121.0
Short2.72.32.42.93.53.63.93.63.34.04.23.9
Gross123.1123.1120.5121.3119.6115.9111.8113.7112.9116.4122.7124.9
Net117.7118.5115.7115.5112.6108.7104.0106.5106.3108.4114.3117.1

Ten Largest Investments

CompanyCountry of RiskGross market value as a % of net assets
Al Rajhi BankSaudi Arabia5.6
Emaar PropertiesUnited Arab Emirates4.8
LPPPoland4.6
FPTVietnam4.3
OTP BankHungary4.3
Etihad EtisalatSaudi Arabia3.8
Bank MandiriIndonesia3.7
Kaspi.Kz JCSKazakhstan3.5
CP AllThailand3.5
PZUPoland3.5

Commenting on the markets, Sam Vecht, Emily Fletcher and Sudaif Niaz, representing the Investment Manager noted:

The Company’s NAV rose by 0.7% in February, outperforming its benchmark, the MSCI Frontier + Emerging Markets ex Selected Countries Index (“Benchmark Index”) which returned -1.2%. For reference, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index returned +0.5% while the MSCI Frontier Markets Index returned +1.9% over the same period. All performance figures are on a US Dollar basis with net income reinvested.

Emerging Markets (+0.5%) significantly outperformed Developed Markets, which dropped by 0.7% in February 2025. EMEA (+0.7%) outperformed as the region experienced a significant uplift from a potential Russia-Ukraine ceasefire. Notably, Poland ended the month up by 7.7%. While EM Asia (+1.1%) outperformed, performance within the region was mixed. Thailand (-10%) was amongst the bottom performers, as signs of economic slowdown, reflected in earnings disappointment. LatAm underperformed, declining by 1.8% over the month.

Stock selection across markets had a positive impact on portfolio returns in February 2025. The largest contributor to returns was our off-benchmark position in Lucky Cement (+20.3%), a Pakistani conglomerate with businesses in local cement production, chemicals, passenger vehicle assembly, power generation as well as international cement operations in the Middle-East and Africa. The stock rose on the expectations of improved activity as interest rates have come quite significantly in Pakistan. A collection of names exposed to a potential resolution in the war between Ukraine and Russia also did well including Wizz Air, the Hungarian low-cost carrier up by 31.6% and polish clothing retailer LPP up by 12.6%. Our position in Philippines based gaming conglomerate DigiPlus Interactive Corporation (+30.0%) also contributed to returns driven by strong activity indicators and plans to expand into other gaming verticals and new markets.

On the flipside, IT services company EPAM (-18.7%) was the largest detractor over the month. In addition to a softer outlook for the broader Information Technology sector, the stock also sold off following a soft set of results which missed expectations. However, we maintain conviction in the name and note stronger revenue guidance for next year. Vietnamese IT services company FPT (-10.5%) also detracted from performance. Software Development company Endava (-26%) was another detractor. While the company announced a decent set of earnings results, they revised down their FY25 revenue forecast. Ciputra Development (-21.1%), the Indonesian property developer, also detracted alongside the Indonesian market as newsflow on fiscal and monetary policy remains uncertain.

We made a few changes to the portfolio in February. In Indonesia, we rotated our bank exposure from Bank Central Asia to Bank Mandiri due to the latter’s attractive valuation. We also added to property developer Ciputra. The stock looked oversold despite as company remains well positioned within the broader real sector in Indonesia. Elsewhere, we took advantage of recent weakness to top up our holding in Thai Real Estate name Amata. We trimmed our holding in Raiffeisen Bank and Philippines based gaming conglomerate DigiPlus to lock in profits. We also added to IT services company Endava, taking advantage of recent weakness. The stock is trading at attractive valuations and should be further supported by a $100m buyback expected through the year.

We continue to see improving activity levels in some frontier and smaller emerging markets. With inflation falling across many countries within our universe, rate cuts should resume once US bond yields settle down. This is a good set up for domestically oriented economies to see a cyclical pick up. We remain positive on the outlook for small emerging and frontier markets, and we find significant value in currencies and equity markets across our investment opportunity set. Our investment universe, in absolute and relative terms, remains under-researched and we believe this should enable compelling alpha opportunities.

Sources:

1BlackRock as at 28 February 2025

2MSCI as at 28 February 2025

You can discover more about the BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust at blackrock.com/uk/brfi

