Billington Holdings formation of specialist painting subsidiary

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN), one of the UK’s leading structural steel and construction safety solutions specialists, has announced the formation of a new subsidiary, Specialist Protective Coatings Ltd, focussed on surface preparation and the application of protective coatings for products across a variety of sectors including rail, highways, defence, petrochemical, energy, structural steel and infrastructure.

Specialist Protective Coatings, which will offer a wide range of paint treatments including anti-corrosion and fire protection systems, has been formed following the Company’s acquisition of the trading assets of Orrmac Coatings Ltd, a specialist painting company based in Sheffield, UK, in January 2022, out of administration.

The Group has been seeking to expand its painting capabilities for some time and the acquisition presented an excellent opportunity to strengthen the Group’s internal offering in this area as well as providing a specialist service to the wider market. Since Billington acquired the trading assets of Orrmac Coatings, sited from the 55,000 square foot facility in Sheffield, it has undergone a substantial refurbishment and investment programme to ensure the facility is able to effectively service the most demanding of projects, including shotblasting and lifting capabilities for steel assemblies that are amongst the largest capacity in the UK.