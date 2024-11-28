Berry Global Group, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$74.05’, now 4.7% Upside Potential

Berry Global Group, Inc. which can be found using ticker (BERY) have now 11 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $79.00 and $70.00 and has a mean share price target at $74.05. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $70.73 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 4.7%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $64.76 and the 200 day MA is $58.24. The company has a market cap of 8.24B. The current share price for the company is: $71.57 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,631,870,199 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.34, revenue per share of $105.20 and a 4.34% return on assets.

Berry Global Group, Inc. is engaged in providing packed and engineered products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Health, Hygiene & Specialties, and Engineered Materials. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of containers, closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, and technical components. The Consumer Packaging North America segment consists of containers and pails, foodservice, closures, bottles, prescription vials, and tubes. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment consists of nonwoven specialty materials, tapes and adhesives, and films used in hygiene, infection prevention, personal care, industrial, and construction. The Engineered Materials segment consists of stretch and shrink films, converter films, institutional can liners, food and consumer films, retail bags, and agriculture films. It serves markets, such as beverage, food, and beverage.