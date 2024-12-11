Berkeley Group Holdings PLC 13.1% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC with ticker (LON:BKG) now has a potential upside of 13.1% according to JP Morgan.



JP Morgan set a target price of 4,700 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Berkeley Group Holdings PLC share price of 4,154 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 13.1%. Trading has ranged between 4,048 (52 week low) and 5,365 (52 week high) with an average of 419,682 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,235,628,800.



The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in building homes and neighborhoods across London, Birmingham, and the South of England. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in residential-led, mixed-use property development. The Company specializes in brownfield regeneration, reviving underused land to create sustainable and nature-rich places. The Company’s portfolio of developments includes Sunningdale Park, Sunninghill Square, Bankside Gardens, Berkeley Place, Abbey Barn Park, Hareshill Crookham Village, Hartland Village, Knights Quarter, Hertford Locks, The Arches, The Eight Gardens, Farmstead at Tannersbrook, Hildenborough, Holborough Lakes, Foal Hurst Green, Hollyfields, Grand Union, Prince Of Wales Drive, Camden Goods Yard, South Quay Plaza, Chelsea Creek, Beaufort Park, Filmworks Ealing, Woodberry Down, Fulham Reach and others. The Company’s brands include Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William.







