Beazer Homes USA – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 33.7% Upside Potential

Beazer Homes USA with ticker code (BZH) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 18 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $20.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at $15.21 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 33.7%. The day 50 moving average is $15.04 and the 200 day MA is $13.45. The company has a market cap of $498m. Visit the company website at: https://www.beazer.com

The potential market cap would be $665m based on the market consensus.

Beazer Homes USA operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 2.23, revenue per share of 75.91 and a 7.75% return on assets.