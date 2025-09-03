Bankers Investment Trust Plc appoints Richard Clode as Co-Fund Manager

Bankers Investment Trust Plc (LON:BNKR) has announced that Richard Clode has been appointed Co-Fund Manager of the Company’s portfolio alongside Alex Crooke with effect from today, 3 September 2025.

Richard will also assume management of the Company’s North American portfolio from 31 October 2025.

Richard joined Janus Henderson as a Portfolio Manager in 2014. He has 22 years’ investment experience and a proven track record of performance. The Global Technology Leaders fund, which he co-manages, has been top quartile over 1, 3 and 5 years under his tenure, returning more than 500%[1] over the last decade. Richard started his career at Herald Investment Trust where he was a Portfolio Manager, and later held roles at Gartmore, Moore Capital and Pioneer Investments.

Following a two-month handover period, Richard will take over portfolio management of the Company’s North American sleeve, where his significant experience investing in technology will be particularly valuable, given the dominance of tech in driving growth across the US market.

Technological advancements continue to create opportunities beyond the tech sector, particularly as we enter a period of accelerated AI disruption which will impact a broad range of industries on a global scale, ranging from transportation to manufacturing. Richard’s comprehensive understanding of this landscape will be hugely valuable in identifying those opportunities across global equity markets in the years ahead.

Simon Miller, Chair of Bankers Investment Trust PLC, said: “The Board welcomes Richard in his new role as Co-Fund Manager, to which he brings many years of experience and a proven track record of performance. The Board look forward to working closely with both Richard and Alex, whose combined expertise will be of great value to the Company and its shareholders.”

Alex Crooke, Co-Fund Manager of Bankers Investment Trust PLC, said: “Having worked closely with Richard for 9 years, I have seen first-hand the depth of his knowledge and his ability to harness it effectively in order to deliver for his clients. I know that he will be a brilliant addition to the team and I look forward to working alongside him as Co-Fund Managers.”