Banco Macro S.A. – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 48.0% Upside Potential

Banco Macro S.A. which can be found using ticker (BMA) have now 5 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 63 and 10 calculating the average target price we see $27.50. Now with the previous closing price of $18.58 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 48.0%. The day 50 moving average is $19.98 and the 200 day MA is $15.64. The company has a market cap of $2,263m. Company Website: https://www.macro.com.ar

The potential market cap would be $3,349m based on the market consensus.

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, residential mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services, including deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services; and trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; and working capital facilities, credit for investment projects, and leasing and foreign trade transactions. Further, the company provides transaction services, such as cash management, collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign trade services; information services comprising Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers; and Internet and mobile banking services. Additionally, it offers short-term and medium-to-long-term corporate lending products. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The company has a dividend yield of 6.71% with the ex dividend date set at 23-12-2022 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 13.29, revenue per share of 7796.93 and a 2.79% return on assets.