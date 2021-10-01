Aviva completes sale of Aviva Italia for £284 million

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has announced the completion of the sale of its Italian General Insurance business to Allianz and has received £284- million1 (€330 million) in cash consideration. The transaction was announced on 4 March 2021.

1. Using FX spot rate of £1/€1.16

