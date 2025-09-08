Avation reports US$110m revenue and strengthened balance sheet for FY25

Avation Plc (LON:AVAP), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, has provided the following trading update as at 8 September 2025:

Avation expects total revenue for the year-ended 30 June 2025 to be approximately US$110 million (unaudited).

Quarterly bond repurchases

In the quarter ended 30 June 2025 the Company repurchased US$19.6 million face amount of Avation Capital S.A. Senior PIK Toggle Notes due 2026 (“Notes”). Since 1 July 2025 the Company has repurchased another US$12.0 million face value of Notes, reducing the total outstanding amount to US$298.0 million.

Credit Ratings and Total net debt repayments

Avation has materially improved its published credit ratings receiving a B1 corporate family rating from Moody’s and a B long-term issuer default rating from Fitch Ratings. Between 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2025, the Company made net repayments of secured loans amounting to US$377.8 million (unaudited, excluding foreign exchange impacts) and repurchased US$39.0 million total face value of Notes. Total net repayments of debt over the 5-year period were US$416.8 million

Commentary

Avation’s Executive Chairman, Jeff Chatfield said: “We have continued to successfully lease our ATR orderbook to new and existing customer airlines, have de-risked by contracting a widebody aircraft for sale at a profit and have expanded our narrowbody fleet. The Company is strongly cash generative. In the last five years we have repaid over $416m in total debt.”

Timing for release of results for the year ended 30 June 2025

The Company expects to release its full year results on or around 3 October 2025 with an investor call to be held on the day of release of results. Specific details of the results release and investor call will be provided closer to the date.

