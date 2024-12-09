AutoNation, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 11.3% Upside Potential

AutoNation, Inc. which can be found using ticker (AN) have now 11 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $230.00 and $169.00 calculating the average target price we see $197.64. Now with the previous closing price of $177.54 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.3%. The day 50 moving average is $168.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to $165.83. The market cap for the company is 7.05B. The current share price for the company is: $177.90 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,851,417,991 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 10.22, revenue per share of $638.44 and a 6.57% return on assets.

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import and Premium Luxury. Its Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Stellantis, Buick, Chevrolet Ford, and Dodge. Its Import segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, Subaru, Volkswagen, and Nissan. Its Premium Luxury segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Lexus, Jaguar, Bentley, and Land Rover. The franchises in each segment also sell used vehicles, parts and automotive repair and maintenance services, and automotive finance and insurance products. It owns and operates approximately 343 new vehicle franchises from 247 stores located in the United States, primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region.