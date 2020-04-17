Auto Trader Group Vehicle retailers to remain closed for at least a further three weeks

Don't Miss
Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO), the UK’s largest digital automotive marketplace, today provided a further update on its response to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

Continued support for our customers

The UK automotive market continues to face unprecedented levels of disruption, and following the government’s announcement on 16th April, vehicle retailers must now remain closed for business for at least a further three weeks. We will advise our customers today that, while they are required to remain closed during May, our advertising packages will continue to be free.

Nathan Coe, Auto Trader Group’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We remain committed to supporting our customers, our industry and our people. As our customers are not able to meaningfully trade, we will do what we can to support them such that when restrictions are lifted, they are able to get back to business.”

