Auto Trader Group PLC 20.6% potential upside indicated by Citigroup

Auto Trader Group PLC with ticker (LON:AUTO) now has a potential upside of 20.6% according to Citigroup.

Citigroup set a target price of 946 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Auto Trader Group PLC share price of 784 GBX at opening today (29/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 20.6%. Trading has ranged between 666 (52 week low) and 899 (52 week high) with an average of 2,104,468 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £6,929,348,364.

Auto Trader Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based automotive marketplace. The Company operates through two segments: Auto Trader, and Autorama. The Auto Trader segment includes the results of Auto Trader and AutoConvert in respect of online classified advertising of motor vehicles and other related products and services in the digital automotive marketplace including the Dealer Auction joint venture. The Autorama segment is engaged in advertising new leasing vehicles and other related products and services. The Company’s subsidiaries include Auto Trader Holding Limited, Auto Trader Limited, Trader Licensing Limited, Autorama UK Limited, Vanarama Limited, Autorama Holding (Malta) Limited, Vanarama USA Inc, and Blue Owl Network Limited.



