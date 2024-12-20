Auction Technology Group PLC 25.2% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Auction Technology Group PLC with ticker (LON:ATG) now has a potential upside of 25.2% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.



JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 695 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Auction Technology Group PLC share price of 555 GBX at opening today (20/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 25.2%. Trading has ranged between 365 (52 week low) and 638 (52 week high) with an average of 971,817 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £667,176,288.



Auction Technology Group PLC is an investment holding company that provides management services to its subsidiaries. The Company is the operator of marketplaces for curated online auctions. It operates through four segments: Arts & Antiques (A&A), Industrial & Commercial (I&C), Auction Services, and Content. The A&A segment offers auction houses that specialize in the sale of arts and antiques access to the platforms thesaleroom.com, liveauctioneers.com and lot-tissimo.com. The I&C segment offers auction houses that specialize in the sale of industrial and commercial goods and machinery access to the platforms BidSpotter.com, BidSpotter.co.uk and Proxibid.com, as well as i-bidder.com for consumer surplus and retail returns. The Auction Services segment includes auction house back-office products with auction mobility and other white label products including Wavebid.com. The Content segment is focused on the antiques trade Gazette paper and online magazine.







