Auction Technology Group Plc publishes its 2024 Annual Report and Accounts

Auction Technology Group Plc
Following the release on 27 November 2024 of its preliminary results for the year ended 30 September 2024, Auction Technology Group Plc (LON:ATG) has announced that it is publishing its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2024 and Notice of the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

Copies of the 2024 Annual Report, Notice of AGM and Proxy Form are being made available to view on the Company’s website at www.auctiontechnologygroup.com/investors/.  ​

Shareholders who elected to receive shareholder information electronically are being notiﬁed that these documents are available on the Company’s website.  Hard copies of the documents will be posted in the coming days to shareholders who have elected to receive shareholder information in hard copy.​

As announced on 12 December 2024, Morgan Seigler will resign from the Board of Directors following completion of the sale of all remaining shares by TA Associates, Inc., through its sub-funds TA XIII-A L.P., TA XIII-B L.P., TA Investors XIII L.P., TA Investors IV EU AIV L.P. and TA Subordinated Debt Fund IV L.P., being 15,337,625 ordinary shares in the Company, at a price of £5.50 per Ordinary Share. Completion of the Sale is expected to take place on 20 December 2024. Morgan Seigler will therefore not be standing for re-election at the AGM and references in the 2024 Annual Report to the re‑election of all current directors should be read as excluding Morgan Seigler.​

The Company’s 2025 AGM will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday 30 January 2025 at the offices of Travers Smith LLP, 10 Snow Hill, London EC1A 2AL.  Shareholders are invited to attend and participate in the meeting in person or may refer to the Notice of AGM for details on how to vote on the resolutions by proxy.  Shareholders will also be able to watch and listen to (but not vote at) the AGM via a live webcast and should register by emailing [email protected].  Questions regarding the business of the AGM can be submitted in advance of the AGM to [email protected] up to 2:00pm on Tuesday 28 January 2025.

atg-ar24Download
