Atalaya Mining raises £130m through oversubscribed Placing and Retail Offer

Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Copper S.A. (LON:ATYM) has announced that, further to the announcement made on 27 January 2026, it has successfully placed 12,730,000 new ordinary shares in the Company with new institutional investors and existing shareholders at a price of £10.00 per Placing Share raising gross proceeds of £127.3 million.

Concurrently with the Placing, eligible retail investors have subscribed in the offer made by the Company via RetailBook for a total of 270,000 new Ordinary Shares at the Placing Price raising gross proceeds of £2.7 million.

Mike Amitage, a non-executive director of the Company, subscribed for 4,000 new Ordinary Shares as part of the Retail Offer. Following Admission, Mr Armitage will hold 4,695 Ordinary Shares.

In total, 13,000,000 Offer Shares have been subscribed for at the Placing Price raising gross proceeds of £130 million (equivalent to approximately €150 million). The Offer Shares represent, in aggregate, approximately 9.2% of the Company’s issued Ordinary Share capital prior to the Fundraise.

Both the Placing and the Retail Offer were significantly oversubscribed, receiving strong support from existing and new investors, allowing the Company to broaden its institutional following and market support.

Alberto Lavandeira, CEO, commented:

“We are pleased to announce the successful closing of this capital raise. This represents a significant milestone for Atalaya and will enable us to accelerate our growth projects in Spain, while further strengthening our balance sheet and enhancing our financial flexibility for the development of Touro.

The successful completion of this raise reflects the confidence our investors have in our strategy, our team, and the long‑term value embedded within our portfolio. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to both new and existing shareholders for their continued support as we advance our projects in the Riotinto District and position Atalaya to capitalise on positive copper market fundamentals.”

BMO Capital Markets Limited, Canaccord Genuity Limited and Peel Hunt LLP acted as joint global co-ordinators and joint bookrunners in connection with the Placing. Banco Santander, S.A. acted as joint bookrunner in connection with the Placing.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application will be made for the Offer Shares to be admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc (“London Stock Exchange”) (“Admission”). It is anticipated that Admission will become effective, and that dealings in the Offer Shares will commence, at 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 2 February 2026.

The Offer Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of the Company, including, without limitation, the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid.

Immediately following Admission, and in accordance with FCA Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the Company’s total issued share capital will comprise 153,759,043 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in the text of this Announcement have the meanings given in the Company’s announcement of 27 January 2026.

Latest Company News

Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining raises £130m through oversubscribed Placing and Retail Offer

Atalaya Mining has successfully raised £130 million through an oversubscribed placing and retail offer at £10.00 per share.
Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Q4 2025 update: Record throughput and strong FY2025 copper output

Atalaya Mining reported preliminary Q4 2025 operating results, delivering 11,550 tonnes of copper and achieving 51,139 tonnes for the full year, at the upper end of FY2025 guidance.
Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining reports steady Q3 production and strong balance sheet

Atalaya Mining produced 12,123 tonnes of copper in Q3 2025, consistent with full-year guidance of 49,000–52,000 tonnes. The company reported strong plant availability, favourable cost performance, and a robust cash position of €113.8 million, resulting in net cash of €89.7 million.
Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining “superbly positioned” for rising demand and profits highlights fund manager (LON:ATYM)

Gervais Williams, Co-Fund Manager of The Diverse Income Trust plc, discussed Atalaya Mining Copper, SA with DirectorsTalk, highlighting confidence in the company’s outlook.
Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining reports record EBITDA and higher interim dividend for H1 2025

Atalaya Mining has posted record quarterly and half-year EBITDA for the period ended 30 June 2025, driven by higher copper grades and strong operational performance. Copper production reached 27,466 tonnes in H1 2025, with all-in sustaining costs reduced to US$2.78/lb.
Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining reports Q2 copper output of 13,175 tonnes, strong cash position

Atalaya Mining delivered 13,175 t of copper in Q2 2025 at Riotinto, driven by higher grades of 0.43 % and processing 4.0 Mt of ore, with on-site cash rising to €103 m and net cash of €70.1 m at 30 June.

