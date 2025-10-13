AstraZeneca Plc reaches agreement with Trump administration to cut US drug prices

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) has announced a historic agreement with President Donald J. Trump’s administration to lower the cost of prescription medicines for American patients while preserving America’s cutting-edge biopharmaceutical innovation.

At a landmark event at the White House, AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot joined President Trump and members of his Administration to confirm the Company voluntarily met all requests set out in the President’s 31 July letter. The Company agrees to a range of measures which will enable American patients to access medicines at prices that are equalized with those available in wealthy countries.

As part of the agreement, AstraZeneca will provide Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) sales to eligible patients with prescriptions for chronic diseases at a discount of up to 80% off list prices. AstraZeneca will participate in the TrumpRx.gov direct purchasing platform, which will allow patients to purchase medicines at a reduced cash price from AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca has also reached an agreement with the US Department of Commerce to delay Section 232 tariffs for three years, enabling the Company to fully onshore medicines manufacturing so that all of its medicines sold in America are made in America. This will be achieved through the Company’s recently announced $50 billion investment in US medicines manufacturing and R&D over the next five years to help deliver $80 billion in Total Revenue by 2030, 50% of which is expected to be generated in the US.

Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer, AstraZeneca, said: “Every year AstraZeneca treats millions of Americans living with cancer and chronic diseases and, as a result of today’s agreement, many patients will access life-changing medicines at lower prices. This new approach also helps safeguard America’s pioneering role as a global powerhouse in innovation and developing the next generation of medicines. It is now essential other wealthy countries step up their contribution to fund innovation.”

AstraZeneca’s commitment to the US and American patients is further reflected in the Company’s largest single investment in a manufacturing facility to date, where the Company broke ground yesterday in Virginia. This facility will support AstraZeneca’s weight management and metabolic portfolio and our leading antibody drug conjugate cancer pipeline. Additionally, a newly expanded manufacturing facility in Coppell, Texas, will officially open next week. Looking ahead, AstraZeneca will open a cell therapy manufacturing facility in Rockville, Maryland early next year and its second major R&D centre in Cambridge, Massachusetts will open in late 2026.

The US is AstraZeneca’s largest market by sales and is also home to 19 R&D, manufacturing and commercial sites. The Company’s US workforce exceeds more than 25,000 people and supports more than 100,000 jobs overall across the country. In 2025, AstraZeneca created approximately $20 billion of overall value to the American economy.