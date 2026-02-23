Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Stock Analysis: Navigating a -19.37% Potential Downside Amidst Robust Dividend Yield

Broker Ratings

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN), a formidable player in the healthcare sector, commands a notable market capitalization of $316.57 billion. This UK-based biopharmaceutical giant is renowned for its innovative approach to drug manufacturing, spanning multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, respiratory, and immunology. As the company continues to harness strategic collaborations and cutting-edge research, investors are examining its stock performance and future prospects with keen interest.

Currently trading at $204.2, AstraZeneca’s stock has shown a slight dip of 0.01%, demonstrating the inherent volatility and market dynamics that pharmaceutical companies often experience. It is important to note the stock’s 52-week range, which spans from $128.91 to $209.48, indicating a substantial recovery trajectory within this period. Despite this, analyst ratings point to a potential downside of -19.37%, with an average target price set at $164.66, prompting investors to weigh their positions carefully.

AstraZeneca’s valuation metrics present a mixed picture. The absence of a trailing P/E ratio and PEG ratio suggests complexities in earnings visibility, possibly due to recent strategic investments and research initiatives. However, the company’s forward P/E ratio stands at 34.44, reflecting expectations of future profitability and growth. These valuation challenges underline the importance of considering AstraZeneca’s broader financial landscape, particularly its impressive revenue growth of 4.10% and a robust return on equity of 22.84%. Moreover, the company boasts a substantial free cash flow of over $6.65 billion, providing a solid foundation for continued investment in R&D and strategic expansions.

From a dividend perspective, AstraZeneca offers a yield of 1.57%, supported by a payout ratio of 47.91%. This positions the stock as a potentially attractive option for income-focused investors seeking stability amidst market fluctuations. The company’s ability to sustain dividend payments while pursuing growth opportunities underscores its financial resilience.

On the technical front, AstraZeneca’s stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which are $187.77 and $163.61, respectively. This bullish trend is further supported by a relative strength index (RSI) of 56.30, indicating a moderate momentum that could appeal to technical traders. The MACD, at 6.21, surpasses the signal line of 4.63, suggesting a positive sentiment among traders.

Analyst sentiment towards AstraZeneca is largely optimistic, with eight buy ratings against one sell rating, and no hold ratings. While the target price range extends from $98.00 to $232.00, investors must consider the broader implications of the company’s strategic collaborations and innovations. Notable partnerships, such as those with Tempus for oncology advancements and IonQ for quantum computing in healthcare, highlight AstraZeneca’s commitment to pioneering efforts that could reshape the industry.

AstraZeneca’s multifaceted approach, encompassing strategic collaborations and a diverse product portfolio, positions it as a key player in the biopharmaceutical landscape. As investors navigate the potential downside and valuation challenges, the company’s robust free cash flow, dividend yield, and strategic initiatives offer compelling reasons for consideration. Whether as a growth prospect or a dividend play, AstraZeneca remains a stock to watch closely in the evolving healthcare sector.

Share on:

Latest Company News

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca secures US Approval for fixed-duration Calquence regimen in CLL

AstraZeneca’s Calquence plus venetoclax has been approved in the US as the first all-oral, 14-month treatment option for adults with CLL and SLL, following Phase III data showing improved progression-free survival versus chemoimmunotherapy.
AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Q4 and FY 2025: Strong sales growth and pipeline momentum

Excerpt In FY 2025, AstraZeneca achieved 9% reported revenue growth and a 45% increase in reported EPS, reflecting strong commercial execution and pipeline progress.
AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc begins trading on the New York Stock Exchange

AstraZeneca has started trading its ordinary shares on the NYSE for the first time, aligning its listings across New York, London and Stockholm under a harmonised structure.
AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca signs $1.2bn obesity drug collaboration with CSPC

Under a new agreement with CSPC Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca will advance eight programmes targeting obesity and weight-related conditions, initially progressing four assets through Phase I.
AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca to move Nasdaq listing to NYSE

AstraZeneca PLC has notified of the voluntary withdrawal of its American Depositary Shares and certain debt securities from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.
AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca’s Enhertu plus pertuzumab approved in US for 1st-line HER2-positive breast cancer

AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo have received US FDA approval for Enhertu in combination with pertuzumab as a 1st-line treatment for adults with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    BrokersTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple