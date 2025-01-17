Assurant, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 11.6% Upside Potential

Assurant, Inc. which can be found using ticker (AIZ) now have 5 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $251.00 and $212.00 and has a mean target at $233.20. Now with the previous closing price of $209.02 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 11.6%. The 50 day MA is $214.50 while the 200 day moving average is $188.93. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 10.86B. The current share price for the company is: $211.68 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,112,427,868 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.13, revenue per share of $223.62 and a 1.87% return on assets.

Assurant, Inc. is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connects consumer purchases. The Company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment provides mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances (Connected Living); vehicle protection and related services (Global Automotive); and credit protection and other insurance products (Global Financial Services and Other). The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners insurance, lender-placed manufactured housing insurance and lender-placed flood insurance (Lender-placed Insurance); renters insurance and related products (Multifamily Housing); and voluntary manufactured housing insurance, voluntary homeowners insurance and other specialty products (Specialty and Other).