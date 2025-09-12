Asia’s equities poised at a crossroads as Fed cut appears imminent

Asian equity markets have been riding a strong wave of optimism lately, largely driven by growing confidence that the US Federal Reserve is preparing to ease interest rates. This expectation has helped send the MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index to new multi‑year highs after a sustained run of gains. Key markets like Taiwan, South Korea, and Singapore in particular have pushed toward or reached record levels as international capital flows follow the promise of looser US monetary policy and a potential weakening of the US dollar.

What’s underpinning this shift is more than speculative hoping: inflation in the US has remained relatively contained, and this has reinforced expectations that the Fed will move cautiously but decisively to reduce rates. Traders are positioning for one cut in the near term and perhaps more after that, which in turn has already begun to loosen pressure on emerging market currencies.

From a timing standpoint, there is a window of opportunity. If the Fed does indeed cut rates soon, it may allow Asian central banks greater flexibility to ease policy themselves, or at least to refrain from tightening further, which could bolster growth and corporate earnings. Equally, a smoother US dollar trajectory and tighter risk spreads would help reduce financing costs for emerging markets and improve investor confidence.

