Ashmore Group Plc reports resilient FY25 results with strong investment performance

Ashmore Group plc (LON:ASHM), the specialist Emerging Markets asset manager, has announced its audited results for the year ended 30 June 2025.

Commenting on the Group’s results, Mark Coombs, Chief Executive Officer, Ashmore Group plc said:

“Ashmore’s strategy is aligned with the opportunities in emerging markets and the consistent business model mitigates the impact of market cycles over the longer term. This year, the Group has delivered net inflows into equities, local offices and IG strategies, and continued to invest in initiatives to diversify and to deliver future growth, including using the strength of its balance sheet to increase seed capital investments and expanding the local office network in Latin America and the Middle East.

“Ashmore’s active investment processes are delivering outperformance for clients against a positive backdrop for emerging markets, and its distribution team is active around the world with both existing clients and potential investors, emphasising the need to deploy more capital to capture the favourable trends evident across emerging markets. Ashmore is therefore well-positioned to capture flows as investors shift allocations away from the US, including to the emerging markets that offer superior growth and higher risk-adjusted returns over the medium term.”