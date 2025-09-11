Aptamer signs contract with Metir for Cryptosporidium detection binders

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA), the developer of next-generation synthetic binders for the life sciences industry, has announced that it has signed a new contract with Metir plc (LON:MET), the leading global provider of mobile and point-of-use water and environmental testing technology. The agreement covers the development of Optimer® binders for the rapid detection of Cryptosporidium parvum oocysts in Metir’s Pathogen Detector platform.

Further to the Company’s announcement on 14 June 2024 regarding collaboration with Metir on pathogen detection, the new agreement involves the creation of novel high-affinity binders for integration into Metir’s real-time monitoring device. This system is designed to provide continuous water quality monitoring and early detection of contamination within minutes, compared with conventional laboratory testing that can take several days.

The collaboration highlights the adaptability of Aptamer Group’s Optimer® technology in delivering robust, synthetic binders with high specificity and stability for real-world deployment. Optimers offer a secure, scalable supply chain and can be tailored for multiplexed detection of multiple pathogens, expanding potential applications into broader environmental and healthcare monitoring markets.

The staged programme will deliver feasibility, isolation and optimisation work, with proof-of-concept data expected within three months. This represents one of the final technical milestones to advance Metir’s Pathogen Detector beyond the prototype stage, with possible initial trials by UK water companies anticipated once development is complete.

Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer of Aptamer Group, commented: “We are pleased to be working with Metir on this important programme. Our Optimer® technology is ideally suited for Cryptosporidium detection, and we look forward to supporting the development of this pathogen monitoring platform.”

Bob Moore, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Metir, said: “This agreement marks another step forward in Metir’s strategy to deliver next-generation, real-time water monitoring solutions. The Group’s close collaboration with Aptamer Group strengthens our position in protecting public health, especially in water purity, through innovative detection technology.”

