Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Aptamer signs contract with Metir for Cryptosporidium detection binders

Aptamer

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA), the developer of next-generation synthetic binders for the life sciences industry, has announced that it has signed a new contract with Metir plc (LON:MET), the leading global provider of mobile and point-of-use water and environmental testing technology. The agreement covers the development of Optimer® binders for the rapid detection of Cryptosporidium parvum oocysts in Metir’s Pathogen Detector platform.

Further to the Company’s announcement on 14 June 2024 regarding collaboration with Metir on pathogen detection, the new agreement involves the creation of novel high-affinity binders for integration into Metir’s real-time monitoring device. This system is designed to provide continuous water quality monitoring and early detection of contamination within minutes, compared with conventional laboratory testing that can take several days.

The collaboration highlights the adaptability of Aptamer Group’s Optimer® technology in delivering robust, synthetic binders with high specificity and stability for real-world deployment. Optimers offer a secure, scalable supply chain and can be tailored for multiplexed detection of multiple pathogens, expanding potential applications into broader environmental and healthcare monitoring markets.

The staged programme will deliver feasibility, isolation and optimisation work, with proof-of-concept data expected within three months. This represents one of the final technical milestones to advance Metir’s Pathogen Detector beyond the prototype stage, with possible initial trials by UK water companies anticipated once development is complete.

Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer of Aptamer Group, commented:

“We are pleased to be working with Metir on this important programme. Our Optimer® technology is ideally suited for Cryptosporidium detection, and we look forward to supporting the development of this pathogen monitoring platform.”

Bob Moore, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Metir, said:

“This agreement marks another step forward in Metir’s strategy to deliver next-generation, real-time water monitoring solutions. The Group’s close collaboration with Aptamer Group strengthens our position in protecting public health, especially in water purity, through innovative detection technology.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Aptamer

    Aptamer signs contract with Metir for Cryptosporidium detection binders

    Aptamer has signed a new contract with Metir plc to develop Optimer® binders for the rapid detection of Cryptosporidium parvum oocysts in Metir’s Pathogen Detector platform.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer signs therapeutic development deal with Invizius

    Aptamer Group has entered a new agreement with Invizius to develop Optimer® binders targeting the complement system for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The collaboration aims to enhance Invizius’ H-Guard® platform, currently in Phase 2 trials, by providing safer and more precise therapies, including potential treatments for IgA nephropathy.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer advances enzyme modulation projects and expands pharma collaboration

    Aptamer Group announced progress on its Optimer® enzyme modulation projects, including a 10-year non-exclusive licensing deal forecast to cover around 15% of annual overheads and further agreements under discussion with global enzyme distributors.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer secures contract Eetension with top 5 pharma partner

    Aptamer has extended its collaboration with a top 5 global pharmaceutical company to advance Optimer® binders into a fully functional ELISA assay. The agreement builds on the successful completion of the initial binder development phase, with Aptamer retaining IP ownership to support future commercialisation opportunities.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer Group to host technical development update webinar

    Aptamer will hold a webinar on 14 August 2025 at 6:00 pm BST, led by Chief Scientific Officer Dr David Bunka, to present the latest data and progress across its technical development programmes.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer Group reports 41% revenue growth and new licensing deals

    Aptamer Group posted unaudited revenue of £1.20 million for the year ended 30 June 2025, up 41% from the previous year. The company secured two new royalty agreements and advanced multiple licensing discussions, supported by a strengthened cash position following a £1.83 million fundraise.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      BrokersTalk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple