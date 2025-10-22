Ilika plc Goliath Pilot Line Now Fully Operational, Paving the Road to Licensing Deals (Video)

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) has hit a crucial milestone with the successful commissioning of its Goliath solid-state battery pilot line. In this video interview, CEO Graeme Purdy outlines why this final assembly capability is a vital step toward commercial licensing, what the pilot facility can produce, and how Ilika plans to scale with partners. This update marks a shift from proof of concept to real industrial engagement, and investors will want to hear what that means next.
Key Moments
- 00:11 – Final commissioning of Goliath pilot line announced
- 00:43 – Why the pilot line matters for Ilika’s licensing model
- 01:53 – Final piece completed: pouch cell assembly
- 02:57 – Roll-to-roll coating tech explained
- 03:39 – Pilot line capacity: 1.5MWh and thousands of batteries
- 04:27 – How Ilika plans to scale with licensing partners
Ilika plc is a UK-based pioneer in solid-state battery technology, targeting high-performance applications with a licensing-led model.