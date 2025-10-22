Ilika plc Goliath Pilot Line Now Fully Operational, Paving the Road to Licensing Deals (Video)

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) has hit a crucial milestone with the successful commissioning of its Goliath solid-state battery pilot line. In this video interview, CEO Graeme Purdy outlines why this final assembly capability is a vital step toward commercial licensing, what the pilot facility can produce, and how Ilika plans to scale with partners. This update marks a shift from proof of concept to real industrial engagement, and investors will want to hear what that means next.

Key Moments

00:11 – Final commissioning of Goliath pilot line announced

– Final commissioning of Goliath pilot line announced 00:43 – Why the pilot line matters for Ilika’s licensing model

– Why the pilot line matters for Ilika’s licensing model 01:53 – Final piece completed: pouch cell assembly

– Final piece completed: pouch cell assembly 02:57 – Roll-to-roll coating tech explained

– Roll-to-roll coating tech explained 03:39 – Pilot line capacity: 1.5MWh and thousands of batteries

– Pilot line capacity: 1.5MWh and thousands of batteries 04:27 – How Ilika plans to scale with licensing partners

Ilika plc is a UK-based pioneer in solid-state battery technology, targeting high-performance applications with a licensing-led model.