Aptamer Group secures £360,000 contract with top 3 global pharma

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA), the developer of next-generation synthetic binders for the life sciences industry, has announced a major new development contract with a top 3 global pharmaceutical company and continued strong commercial progress in the first quarter of the financial year.

The new £360,000 fee-for-service development contract is to develop Optimer® binders as targeted radiopharmaceuticals with potential applications in therapeutics. Aptamer retains rights for future licensing revenues upon commercialisation, positioning the Company for future downstream licensing and/or royalty revenue streams.

This programme will engineer Optimers targeting an undisclosed cancer target. Preliminary work will develop tools for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging with a view to translating to therapeutic applications. The Optimer® platform offers advantages for this application area, including enhanced tumour penetration, reduced immunogenicity, and ease of chemical optimisation. The contract expands the application of the Company’s Optimer® technology into the growing targeted radiopharmaceuticals market, valued at $7.5 billion in 2025, and represents the second therapeutic modality under development by Aptamer alongside targeted gene therapy.

Commercial update

Building on the £1.2 million revenue achieved in FY25, the Company has already secured £315,000 in new contracts and project extensions for the current financial year. These developments further position the Company for revenue growth in the current year.

Including the new development contract for radiopharmaceutical development, Aptamer has secured additional commitments totalling £675,000 in total contract value. Combined with £350,000 of contract value carried over from FY25, this provides visibility of approximately £1.03 million in contract value for the current period, with nine months of the year remaining.

Aptamer’s sales pipeline remains robust and healthy, now standing at £3.4 million for fee-for-service opportunities following the closure of the £675,000 in new deals and subsequent replenishment through active prospects.

The £315,000 in further contracts and extensions signed in this financial year to date include:

· Two extensions with a top 5 global pharmaceutical company for work on an ELISA project.

· The synthesis of a bulk amount of an enzyme inhibitor to support a licensing deal under negotiation.

· A therapeutic development agreement with Invizius to develop Optimer® binders targeting complement system components for safer treatments for inflammatory conditions.

· A range of smaller contracts across therapeutics, diagnostics, and research, further diversifying the Company’s revenue streams.

This is not indicative of full-year performance, and the Company is not providing formal guidance for FY26 at this time as contract timings, project completions, and revenue recognition can vary significantly across quarters due to the nature of Aptamer’s business.

Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer of Aptamer Group, said: “This significant contract win with a top 3 global pharmaceutical company marks a key expansion of our platform into targeted radiopharmaceuticals and potential therapeutics. This represents a value inflection point as Aptamer now has two potential therapeutic assets under development. “In addition to the smaller contracts and our therapeutic agreement with Invizius, Aptamer has an order book carried over from FY25, which provides £1.03 million in contract value visibility alongside our £3.4 million sales pipeline, providing a strong platform for FY26.”

