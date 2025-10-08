Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Aptamer Group secures £360,000 contract with top 3 global pharma

Aptamer Group

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA), the developer of next-generation synthetic binders for the life sciences industry, has announced a major new development contract with a top 3 global pharmaceutical company and continued strong commercial progress in the first quarter of the financial year.

The new £360,000 fee-for-service development contract is to develop Optimer® binders as targeted radiopharmaceuticals with potential applications in therapeutics. Aptamer retains rights for future licensing revenues upon commercialisation, positioning the Company for future downstream licensing and/or royalty revenue streams.

This programme will engineer Optimers targeting an undisclosed cancer target. Preliminary work will develop tools for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging with a view to translating to therapeutic applications. The Optimer® platform offers advantages for this application area, including enhanced tumour penetration, reduced immunogenicity, and ease of chemical optimisation. The contract expands the application of the Company’s Optimer® technology into the growing targeted radiopharmaceuticals market, valued at $7.5 billion in 2025, and represents the second therapeutic modality under development by Aptamer alongside targeted gene therapy.

Commercial update

Building on the £1.2 million revenue achieved in FY25, the Company has already secured £315,000 in new contracts and project extensions for the current financial year. These developments further position the Company for revenue growth in the current year.

Including the new development contract for radiopharmaceutical development, Aptamer has secured additional commitments totalling £675,000 in total contract value. Combined with £350,000 of contract value carried over from FY25, this provides visibility of approximately £1.03 million in contract value for the current period, with nine months of the year remaining.

Aptamer’s sales pipeline remains robust and healthy, now standing at £3.4 million for fee-for-service opportunities following the closure of the £675,000 in new deals and subsequent replenishment through active prospects.

The £315,000 in further contracts and extensions signed in this financial year to date include:

·      Two extensions with a top 5 global pharmaceutical company for work on an ELISA project.

·      The synthesis of a bulk amount of an enzyme inhibitor to support a licensing deal under negotiation.

·      A therapeutic development agreement with Invizius to develop Optimer® binders targeting complement system components for safer treatments for inflammatory conditions.

·      A range of smaller contracts across therapeutics, diagnostics, and research, further diversifying the Company’s revenue streams.

This is not indicative of full-year performance, and the Company is not providing formal guidance for FY26 at this time as contract timings, project completions, and revenue recognition can vary significantly across quarters due to the nature of Aptamer’s business.

Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer of Aptamer Group, said: “This significant contract win with a top 3 global pharmaceutical company marks a key expansion of our platform into targeted radiopharmaceuticals and potential therapeutics.  This represents a value inflection point as Aptamer now has two potential therapeutic assets under development.

“In addition to the smaller contracts and our therapeutic agreement with Invizius, Aptamer has an order book carried over from FY25, which provides £1.03 million in contract value visibility alongside our £3.4 million sales pipeline, providing a strong platform for FY26.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer Group secures £360,000 contract with top 3 global pharma

    Aptamer Group has signed a £360,000 development contract with a leading global pharmaceutical company to engineer Optimer® binders as targeted radiopharmaceuticals.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer Group to present at ShareSoc Growth Company seminar in Leeds

    Aptamer will present at the ShareSoc Growth Company Seminar on Wednesday, 8 October 2025, at the Leonardo Hotel, Leeds. CEO Dr Arron Tolley and CFO Andrew Rapson will update investors on the Company’s progress, with a recording of the presentation to be published on the Aptamer website after the event.
    Aptamer

    Aptamer signs contract with Metir for Cryptosporidium detection binders

    Aptamer has signed a new contract with Metir plc to develop Optimer® binders for the rapid detection of Cryptosporidium parvum oocysts in Metir’s Pathogen Detector platform.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer signs therapeutic development deal with Invizius

    Aptamer Group has entered a new agreement with Invizius to develop Optimer® binders targeting the complement system for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The collaboration aims to enhance Invizius’ H-Guard® platform, currently in Phase 2 trials, by providing safer and more precise therapies, including potential treatments for IgA nephropathy.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer advances enzyme modulation projects and expands pharma collaboration

    Aptamer Group announced progress on its Optimer® enzyme modulation projects, including a 10-year non-exclusive licensing deal forecast to cover around 15% of annual overheads and further agreements under discussion with global enzyme distributors.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer secures contract Eetension with top 5 pharma partner

    Aptamer has extended its collaboration with a top 5 global pharmaceutical company to advance Optimer® binders into a fully functional ELISA assay. The agreement builds on the successful completion of the initial binder development phase, with Aptamer retaining IP ownership to support future commercialisation opportunities.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      BrokersTalk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple