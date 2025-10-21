Unilever revises Magnum demerger timetable Amid US government shutdown

Unilever Plc (LON:ULVR) has announced a revision to the timetable for the demerger of The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. as a result of the ongoing US federal government shutdown. The preparatory work for the Demerger is on track and progressing well, and Unilever remains committed to and confident of implementing the Demerger in 2025. Further updates on the revised timetable will be provided as soon as practicable.

The revision to the timetable has arisen because the US Securities and Exchange Commission is currently unable to declare effective the US registration statement required for The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. shares to be admitted to listing and trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The potential for this delay was initially outlined in the shareholder circular published on 2 October 2025.

Please note that the general meeting of Unilever shareholders to vote on the proposed consolidation of Unilever’s share capital in connection with the Demerger will proceed as scheduled today at 8.00am, although the timetable for implementation of the consolidation (if approved by shareholders) will also be revised.