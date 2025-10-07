Great Western Mining Drills Turn Early at West Huntoon as Copper Hunt Accelerates (Video)

As Great Western Mining Corporation (LON:GWMO) kicks off its most ambitious drilling campaign in years, Executive Chairman Brian Hall shares how early drilling at West Huntoon is already shaping the copper narrative. Investors will be watching closely as the company tests long-held geological theories with a six-hole programme that could lay the groundwork for a world-class copper play. With maiden drilling at Rhyolite Dome on deck and critical mineral potential emerging at Pine Crown and Defender, the company’s exploration pipeline is heating up fast.

Key Moments:

00:50 – Drilling brought forward at West Huntoon, first holes already completed

01:18 – Chasing copper porphyry at flagship Huntoon project

01:29 – Transition plan to maiden drilling at Rhyolite Dome

02:52 – What this programme is really testing at depth

04:15 – Why a defined copper resource is still some way off

05:02 – Tungsten potential at Pine Crown and Defender explained

07:05 – What news investors should expect in Q4 and early 2026

08:08 – Why Q1 drilling is unlikely and what will happen instead

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on projects in Nevada’s Walker Lane Belt, USA.