Volta Finance: How Retail Investors Can Tap Into Private Credit’s Hottest Corner (Video)

With private credit attracting record institutional flows, how can smaller investors get access to the same outperforming strategies? Hardman & Co analyst Mark Thomas reveals how Volta Finance (LON:VTA) offers a rare, liquid gateway into the lucrative but typically illiquid CLO space. In this interview, Thomas highlights why Volta’s exchange-listed structure, multi-currency access, and high dividend yield stand out, and how it delivers access to a proven manager in a complex, high-barrier asset class.

Key Moments

[00:26] Volta Finance report intro: “Liquid Access to Outperforming Private Credit”

Volta Finance report intro: “Liquid Access to Outperforming Private Credit” [01:25] Why Volta’s structure matters: multi-currency, liquid, retail-accessible CLO exposure

Why Volta’s structure matters: multi-currency, liquid, retail-accessible CLO exposure [02:50] Volta’s edge in a crowded private credit market

Volta’s edge in a crowded private credit market [03:42] Portfolio diversification: low correlation with bonds or equities

Portfolio diversification: low correlation with bonds or equities [04:18] Dividend yield strategy: near 9%, policy clarity, and NAV linkage

Dividend yield strategy: near 9%, policy clarity, and NAV linkage [04:54] Risk discussion: CLO resilience, no cash diversion triggers, stress test results

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended investment company listed in London and Amsterdam, targeting long-term capital preservation and a stable income stream via structured credit — primarily through CLOs (collateralised loan obligations).