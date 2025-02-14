Apax Global Alpha, Exits Surge as Market Demand Rebounds (Video)

The tide is turning for Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX). With deal activity accelerating and exits ramping up, Hardman & Co’s latest report, AGA Past Inflection Point, highlights why the stock of exitable businesses is growing just as market demand returns. Analyst Mark Thomas breaks down how Apax’s portfolio is rebuilding, the impact on NAV growth, and why a rising pace of new investments signals long-term shareholder value. With six exits and multiple fresh investments in 2024 alone, Apax is regaining momentum—and investors are taking notice.

About Apax Global Alpha (AGA): AGA is a closed-ended investment company that invests in private equity funds advised by Apax, along with a focused portfolio of debt and equity holdings.