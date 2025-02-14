Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Apax Global Alpha, Exits Surge as Market Demand Rebounds (Video)

The tide is turning for Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX). With deal activity accelerating and exits ramping up, Hardman & Co’s latest report, AGA Past Inflection Point, highlights why the stock of exitable businesses is growing just as market demand returns. Analyst Mark Thomas breaks down how Apax’s portfolio is rebuilding, the impact on NAV growth, and why a rising pace of new investments signals long-term shareholder value. With six exits and multiple fresh investments in 2024 alone, Apax is regaining momentum—and investors are taking notice.

About Apax Global Alpha (AGA): AGA is a closed-ended investment company that invests in private equity funds advised by Apax, along with a focused portfolio of debt and equity holdings.

Share on:
Watch On Spotify
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
    Apax Global Alpha, Exits Surge as Market Demand Rebounds (Video)

    Other Interviews

    More News

    Search

    Useful links

    Disclaimer

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

    © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.