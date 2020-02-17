Anglo American Platinum CEO to step down

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) today noted the announcement by Anglo American Platinum Limited released this morning to the Johannesburg stock exchange. The text of the announcement is copied below:

The Board of Anglo American Platinum Limited today announced that Chris Griffith has informed the Board of his intention to step down as Chief Executive Officer and as an executive director of the Company after more than seven years. This follows his decision to pursue other career opportunities. Mr Griffith will step down at the Company’s AGM on 16 April 2020 and his successor, who is expected to be an internal candidate from within the Anglo American group, will be announced in the near future.

Norman Mbazima, Chairman of Anglo American Platinum, said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Chris for leading Anglo American Platinum during the last seven years. His exceptional contribution to improving safety and the operational and financial turnaround of the business has produced excellent results. The focus on innovation and developing diverse markets for our range of metals, see Anglo American Platinum well positioned to continue growing from its current position of strength. Chris has notched up many significant achievements during his 30-year career with Anglo American and we wish him the very best for the future.”

Chris Griffith said: “I have enjoyed the significant challenge of leading one of the world’s great precious metals businesses over the last seven years. This has been the pinnacle of my long and fulfilling career with Anglo American – ending it back at Anglo American Platinum, which was where my career started 30 years ago. We have made tremendous progress at Anglo American Platinum on many fronts, from safety improvements to successfully completing the significant restructuring and repositioning of the portfolio of assets, which continue to deliver industry leading returns. After more than seven years at the helm, and given all that we as a team have achieved, this is now the natural time for the next generation of leadership to take this business forward and deliver further value. I would like to thank my executive team, senior management and all Anglo American Platinum employees for their hard work, dedication and support that has taken this great Company to where it is today.”