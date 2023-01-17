Anglo American appoints Alison Atkinson as Group Director of Projects & Development

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has announced the appointment of Alison Atkinson as Group Director – Projects & Development and a member of Anglo American’s Group Management Committee, to take effect during the second quarter of 2023. Alison is currently the CEO of AWE, an arms-length body of the UK Government responsible for developing and maintaining essential elements of the UK’s nuclear deterrent, incorporating some of the world’s most advanced research and production capabilities.

Duncan Wanblad, Chief Executive of Anglo American, said: “Alison’s proven experience of leading large technology-based organisations delivering leading edge programmes and projects is ideally suited to the phasing and development of our portfolio of major growth options. By integrating our next phase of FutureSmart Mining™ technologies into those projects and our existing operations, we expect to see further improvements in safety and productivity, with enhanced project economics, while reducing our energy and water intensity. This new role is therefore also central to our attainment of our Sustainable Mining Plan climate targets and ambitions. We congratulate Alison on her appointment and look forward to welcoming her.”

Alison Atkinson commented: “I am delighted to be joining Anglo American and to have the opportunity to shape the execution of a diverse pipeline of projects that offer growth of 25% over the next decade alone, helping improve the way we all live in balance with the world’s natural resources and society. Given the increasingly recognised role of many metals and minerals in decarbonising much of the global economy, it will be exciting to bring the latest science and engineering solutions together to ensure we can supply those essential materials in a climate-responsible way.”

Alison Atkinson has served as the Chief Executive Officer of AWE plc since 2020, an organisation with a critical mission to support the defence and security of the UK. She joined AWE in 2005 and has fulfilled a number of senior roles in that time, delivering multi-billion dollar infrastructure projects and technology programmes and developing capabilities and products that support the UK’s nuclear defence programme. Prior to AWE, Alison spent 14 years at Halcrow, the global engineering consultancy, managing a wide variety of capital projects in the UK and overseas in both the public and private sectors. A champion for diversity in science and engineering, Alison was voted the sixth most ‘Influential Female Engineer in the UK and Europe’ by the Financial Times and Inclusive Boards in 2019. Alison has a Bachelor of Engineering (BEng) from the University of Manchester, UK, is a Chartered Civil Engineer and is a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering. She is a non-executive director of Kier Group plc and Chair of its Safety, Health and Environment committee.