An ancient material shaping the industries of tomorrow

Firering Strategic Minerals plc

Lime is not a mineral in its own right but a manufactured product derived from limestone or other calcium carbonates. The process begins with heating the raw rock in kilns at temperatures reaching up to 1,350 degrees Celsius. This calcination drives off carbon dioxide, leaving calcium and magnesium oxides commonly known as quicklime. When water is added, the reaction produces hydrated or slaked lime, a versatile form that underpins a remarkable range of industrial uses.

In steelmaking, lime is indispensable for removing impurities such as phosphorus, sulfur and silica, helping deliver the purity and strength required in modern alloys. In nonferrous mining, particularly copper and gold extraction, it plays a similarly vital role in separating valuable material from ore. Its function extends into paper manufacturing, where lime contributes to the bright fillers that form the basis of white paper, while in environmental management it enables coal-fired power plants to capture harmful sulfur dioxide emissions. Municipalities depend on it for water treatment, neutralising impurities in both drinking supplies and wastewater streams.

Despite its global ubiquity, lime is rarely a commodity of large-scale international trade. Most countries have local deposits of carbonate rock sufficient for domestic needs, and the product itself resists long-term storage. Quicklime in particular reacts aggressively with moisture, making it unsuitable for extended transport and warehousing. Typically, lime must be used within six months before natural processes of carbonation alter its chemical structure, which enforces its character as a regionally produced and consumed material.

At its core, lime is simply the product of heated limestone, yet it underpins some of the most critical processes in steel, energy, agriculture, water treatment and environmental management.

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG) is an emerging quicklime producer and critical minerals explorer, with operations in Zambia and West Africa.

Latest Company News

Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals regains control of Atex and Alliance projects

Firering has confirmed that Ricca Resources has withdrawn from its earn-in agreement, relinquishing all interests in the Atex and Alliance Lithium-Tantalum Projects in Côte d'Ivoire. Firering now holds 90% of Atex and 51% of Alliance, retains a 10.6% stake in Ricca, and is seeking repayment of funds advanced under the agreement.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals increases stake in Limeco to 26.9%

Firering Strategic Minerals has exercised the first tranche of its option to acquire an additional 6.4% stake in Limeco Resources, raising its total shareholding to 26.9%. The move reflects Firering’s confidence in Limeco’s quicklime project and long-term market potential.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals to raise £1.01m to increase Limeco stake

Firering Strategic Minerals to raise £1.01 million through a placing and subscription of 67.3 million new shares at 1.5p each. The funds will support the exercise of the first two tranches of its option to increase its stake in Limeco Resources to 30.7% and help ramp up quicklime production.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals raises £1.01 million to advance Limeco quicklime project

Firering Strategic Minerals plc has raised £1.01 million via a placing and subscription at 1.5 pence per share to fund the first two tranches of its Limeco option, increasing its stake to 26.9 per cent by 31 July 2025.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals begins sales and expands Limeco stake

Firering Strategic Minerals plc has reported a pivotal year in 2024, securing a 20.5% stake in Zambia’s Limeco quicklime project and recording its first commercial sales in June 2025.

Firering Strategic Minerals reports first quicklime sales in Zambia

Firering Strategic Minerals plc has achieved a key milestone with its Zambian subsidiary, Limeco Resources, securing its first high-purity quicklime sales.

