Ally Financial Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 15.5% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Ally Financial Inc. with ticker code (ALLY) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $56.00 and $32.00 with the average target price sitting at $42.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at $37.13 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of $36.83 and the 200 day MA is $38.31. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 11.39B. The current share price for the company is: $37.37 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,154,064,717 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 14.95, revenue per share of $22.09 and a 0.46% return on assets.

Ally Financial Inc. is a digital financial-services company. The Company’s segments include Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations, Mortgage Finance operations, and Corporate Finance operations. The Automotive Finance operations segment provides services, such as providing retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, and offering term loans to dealers. The Insurance operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products sold through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products sold directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance operations segment includes its direct-to-consumer Ally Home mortgage offering and bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties. The Corporate Finance operations segment provides senior secured leveraged asset-based and cash flow loans to United States-based middle-market companies, with a focus on businesses owned by private equity sponsors.

