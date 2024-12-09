Ally Financial Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 7.6% Upside Potential

Ally Financial Inc. which can be found using ticker (ALLY) have now 17 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $56.00 and $32.00 calculating the average target price we see $41.30. Now with the previous closing price of $38.37 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.6%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and the 200 moving average now moves to $38.53. The market cap for the company is 11.75B. The stock price is currently at: $38.55 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,644,667,173 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.42, revenue per share of $22.09 and a 0.46% return on assets.

Ally Financial Inc. is a digital financial-services company. The Company’s segments include Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations, Mortgage Finance operations, and Corporate Finance operations. The Automotive Finance operations segment provides services, such as providing retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, and offering term loans to dealers. The Insurance operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products sold through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products sold directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance operations segment includes its direct-to-consumer Ally Home mortgage offering and bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties. The Corporate Finance operations segment provides senior secured leveraged asset-based and cash flow loans to United States-based middle-market companies, with a focus on businesses owned by private equity sponsors.