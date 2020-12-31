Twitter
Allied Universal Security Services recommended cash offer for G4S

G4S

On 8 December 2020, the boards of directors managing Allied Universal Topco LLC and of G4S plc (LON:GFS) announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer, to be made by Atlas UK Bidco Limited, a newly incorporated entity that is indirectly controlled by Allied Universal, to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of G4S.

Allied Universal Security Services announces that on 30 December 2020, in addition to Credit Suisse International, Credit Suisse AG, Cayman Islands Branch, Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc., BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank AG Cayman Islands Branch, Deutsche Bank AG New York Branch, HSBC Bank USA, N.A., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., and Société Generale as existing lenders, each of ING Capital LLC, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and Truist Bank agreed to become lenders under the Interim Facilities Agreement originally entered into between among others, Allied Bidco and the existing lenders (as described in the Firm Offer Announcement) by way of a transfer certificate.

Allied Universal also announces that on 30 December 2020, the commitment letter, engagement letter, fee letter and fee credit letter in each case, originally entered into on 8 December 2020 relating to the financing of the Acquisition, which were previously published on Allied Universal’s and G4S’s websites, were amended.

Copies of the Transfer Certificate and the Amended and Restated Financing Documents are available on the G4S website at www.g4s.com/investors/offers and on Allied Universal’s website at www.securityservicesthereforyou.com.

