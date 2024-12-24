Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$28.83’, now 33.5% Upside Potential

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. which can be found using ticker (ALGM) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $50.00 and $21.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $28.83. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $21.59 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 33.5%. The day 50 moving average is $21.23 and the 200 moving average now moves to $25.27. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 4.11B. Currently the stock stands at: $22.36 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,493,580,193 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $4.42 and a 3.04% return on assets.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a global designer, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling the technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. The Company is a supplier of magnetic sensor IC solutions. It focuses on providing IC solutions to sense, regulate and drive a variety of mechanical systems. This includes sensing the angular or linear position of a shaft or actuator, driving an electric motor or actuator, and regulating the power applied to sensing and driving circuits. Its sensor ICs enable its customers to measure motion, speed, position and current, while its power ICs include high-temperature and high-voltage capable motor driver, power management and light emitting diode (LED) driver ICs. Its photonics portfolio provides eye-safe distance measurement and three-dimensional (3D) imaging solutions. It sells magnetic sensor ICs, power ICs and photonics in the Americas, EMEA and Asia.