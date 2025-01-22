Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 18.8% Upside Potential

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. with ticker code (ALGM) have now 13 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $50.00 and $21.00 and has a mean target at $29.52. Now with the previous closing price of $24.84 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 18.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and the 200 day MA is $24.86. The market cap for the company is 4.60B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $25.00 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,466,761,777 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $4.42 and a 3.04% return on assets.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a global designer, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling the technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. The Company is a supplier of magnetic sensor IC solutions. It focuses on providing IC solutions to sense, regulate and drive a variety of mechanical systems. This includes sensing the angular or linear position of a shaft or actuator, driving an electric motor or actuator, and regulating the power applied to sensing and driving circuits. Its sensor ICs enable its customers to measure motion, speed, position and current, while its power ICs include high-temperature and high-voltage capable motor driver, power management and light emitting diode (LED) driver ICs. Its photonics portfolio provides eye-safe distance measurement and three-dimensional (3D) imaging solutions. It sells magnetic sensor ICs, power ICs and photonics in the Americas, EMEA and Asia.