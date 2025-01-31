Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. – Consensus ‘strong_buy’ rating and 30.2% Upside Potential

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. with ticker code (ALGM) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $50.00 and $21.00 with the average target price sitting at $29.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at $22.85 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 30.2%. The 50 day MA is $22.22 and the 200 day MA is $24.76. The market cap for the company is 4.42B. The stock price is currently at: $24.00 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,749,740,749 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $4.42 and a 3.04% return on assets.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a global designer, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling the technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. The Company is a supplier of magnetic sensor IC solutions. It focuses on providing IC solutions to sense, regulate and drive a variety of mechanical systems. This includes sensing the angular or linear position of a shaft or actuator, driving an electric motor or actuator, and regulating the power applied to sensing and driving circuits. Its sensor ICs enable its customers to measure motion, speed, position and current, while its power ICs include high-temperature and high-voltage capable motor driver, power management and light emitting diode (LED) driver ICs. Its photonics portfolio provides eye-safe distance measurement and three-dimensional (3D) imaging solutions. It sells magnetic sensor ICs, power ICs and photonics in the Americas, EMEA and Asia.