Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$28.83’, now 31.3% Upside Potential

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. with ticker code (ALGM) now have 13 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $50.00 and $21.00 and has a mean share price target at $28.83. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $21.96 this indicates there is a potential upside of 31.3%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $21.14 and the 200 day moving average is $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of 4.04B. The current share price for the company is: $21.64 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,304,381,734 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $4.42 and a 3.04% return on assets.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a global designer, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling the technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. The Company is a supplier of magnetic sensor IC solutions. It focuses on providing IC solutions to sense, regulate and drive a variety of mechanical systems. This includes sensing the angular or linear position of a shaft or actuator, driving an electric motor or actuator, and regulating the power applied to sensing and driving circuits. Its sensor ICs enable its customers to measure motion, speed, position and current, while its power ICs include high-temperature and high-voltage capable motor driver, power management and light emitting diode (LED) driver ICs. Its photonics portfolio provides eye-safe distance measurement and three-dimensional (3D) imaging solutions. It sells magnetic sensor ICs, power ICs and photonics in the Americas, EMEA and Asia.