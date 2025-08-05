Follow us on:

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) Stock Analysis: A Look at Its 38% Potential Upside

Broker Ratings

For investors seeking opportunities in the healthcare sector, Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) presents an intriguing proposition. With a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, this Orange, California-based company is making waves in the healthcare plans industry by operating a consumer-centric platform tailored to seniors’ needs through Medicare Advantage plans.

Currently priced at $13.66, Alignment Healthcare’s stock has shown resilience and potential within its 52-week range of $8.26 to $19.78. The recent price change of $0.69, or a 0.05% increase, positions the company well within investor interest, especially when considering the potential upside of 38.36%, according to analyst ratings.

The bullish sentiment is supported by a consensus among analysts, with eight buy ratings and four hold ratings, and no sell recommendations. The average target price is set at $18.90, suggesting significant room for growth. The target price range spans from $13.00 to $23.00, indicating a broad spectrum of potential outcomes, but predominantly positive prospects.

Despite the absence of a trailing P/E ratio and a PEG ratio, the forward P/E stands at 59.83, reflecting expectations of future earnings growth. While the company does not currently offer dividends, its revenue growth at an impressive 49% underscores its dynamic expansion and operational robustness. However, investors should be mindful of certain challenges, such as the negative EPS of -0.28 and a return on equity of -38.53%, which indicate areas where the company needs to improve its profitability metrics.

On the cash flow front, Alignment Healthcare is maintaining a positive trajectory with a free cash flow of approximately $44.1 million. This liquidity can be instrumental in fueling further expansion and innovation, catering to the evolving needs of the senior demographic in the U.S.

From a technical perspective, the stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. These figures suggest that the stock is trading slightly below its longer-term trend, which could signal a potential buying opportunity for investors. The relative strength index (RSI) of 56.79 indicates a neutral market position, while the MACD of -0.27 and a signal line of -0.47 point towards a cautious approach in the short term.

Founded in 2013, Alignment Healthcare’s innovative approach in providing customized healthcare experiences for seniors positions it uniquely in a rapidly growing market. As healthcare needs continue to evolve, the company’s focus on senior care through Medicare Advantage plans could drive future growth, making it a stock worth watching for investors looking to capitalize on the healthcare sector’s expansion.

