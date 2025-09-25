Aligning pharma messaging with real voices

Follow us on:

In pharma marketing, message alignment too often remains an art backed by intuition. But the stakes are rising: every pound spent on a campaign that fails to land is a lost opportunity, and worse, a weakening of trust. Talking Medicines’ DrugVoice offers a route into converting raw conversation into real-time intelligence that keeps brand voice in concert with evolving reality. It does this by systematically mapping what healthcare professionals and patients say in natural dialogue, publicly and privately, and then contrasting that narrative with the brand’s intended language.

The core of the solution is an iterative “intelligence flywheel.” First, discovery surfaces signals buried in feedback, social media, clinical forums, or comment threads. Then comes alignment: benchmarks and KPIs are established to quantify where the brand message diverges from reality. After that, measurement tracks shifts in how audiences respond to refined messaging. Finally, evidence analysis explains why certain nuances resonate or miss, enabling adjustments not just in wording but in strategic positioning.

A central pillar is the proprietary “resonance score”, a metric that operationalises how well brand messaging connects with HCPs and patients. It quantifies which messages hit home, where dissonance exists, and how a campaign performs from prelaunch to postlaunch.

Tern Plc delivers stronger interim results with reduced loss and portfolio growth

Tern Plc reported improved interim results for the six months to 30 June 2025, with a 64% reduction in loss, disciplined cost control, and a new strategic investment in Sure Ventures plc. The company also strengthened portfolio support through successful fundraises.
Tern appoints Rob Stevens as adviser on shareholder relations

Tern Plc has appointed private shareholder Rob Stevens as an adviser to support investor communications and market engagement. He has been conditionally granted 1,000,000 share options at 1.70p, vesting over three years, subject to shareholder approval at a future general meeting.
Tern Plc raises £642,486 through underwritten Open Offer

Tern Plc’s underwritten Open Offer achieved a 43 per cent take‑up, with qualifying shareholders subscribing for 27,704,433 shares. CMC Markets UK plc, as underwriter, will take up the remaining 36,544,213 shares.
Tern secures £45,000 bridging loan ahead of open offer

Tern Plc has obtained a £45,000 unsecured bridging loan from a vehicle controlled by its non‑board CEO at an effective 12 % annual interest rate to meet an investment commitment ahead of its underwritten open offer of c.£642,486 expected on 31 July 2025.
Tern launches £642,486 underwritten Open Offer

Tern Plc is raising approximately £642,486 before expenses through an underwritten Open Offer of 64,248,646 shares at 1.00p each, a 16.7 per cent discount.
Tern strengthens strategic position ahead of AGM

Tern Plc (LON:TERN) is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2025. Key resolutions focus on crucial financial strategies for growth and shareholder value.

