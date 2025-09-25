Aligning pharma messaging with real voices

In pharma marketing, message alignment too often remains an art backed by intuition. But the stakes are rising: every pound spent on a campaign that fails to land is a lost opportunity, and worse, a weakening of trust. Talking Medicines’ DrugVoice offers a route into converting raw conversation into real-time intelligence that keeps brand voice in concert with evolving reality. It does this by systematically mapping what healthcare professionals and patients say in natural dialogue, publicly and privately, and then contrasting that narrative with the brand’s intended language.

The core of the solution is an iterative “intelligence flywheel.” First, discovery surfaces signals buried in feedback, social media, clinical forums, or comment threads. Then comes alignment: benchmarks and KPIs are established to quantify where the brand message diverges from reality. After that, measurement tracks shifts in how audiences respond to refined messaging. Finally, evidence analysis explains why certain nuances resonate or miss, enabling adjustments not just in wording but in strategic positioning.

A central pillar is the proprietary “resonance score”, a metric that operationalises how well brand messaging connects with HCPs and patients. It quantifies which messages hit home, where dissonance exists, and how a campaign performs from prelaunch to postlaunch.

