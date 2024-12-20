Follow us on:

AJ Bell PLC 24.2% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

Broker Ratings
AJ Bell PLC with ticker (LON:AJB) now has a potential upside of 24.2% according to Jefferies.

AJB.L

Jefferies set a target price of 565 GBX for the company, which when compared to the AJ Bell PLC share price of 455 GBX at opening today (20/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 24.2%. Trading has ranged between 281 (52 week low) and 529 (52 week high) with an average of 1,045,606 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,863,061,723.

AJ Bell Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides investment platforms. The Company provides investment administration, dealing and custody services. The Company’s products include AJ Bell Dodl, AJ Bell Investcentre, AJ Bell and Touch. AJ Bell Investcentre is a platform, offering advisers and their clients service, easy-to-use functionality and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices. Touch by AJ Bell helps advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients’ smartphones. AJ Bell has been providing products and services to make investing easy and affordable. It provides full-service and simplified platform products operating in both the advised and direct to consumer (D2C) markets. Its core products are self-invested personal pension (SIPPs), individual savings account (ISAs) and dealing accounts. Its services include Stocks & shares ISA, Lifetime ISA, Junior ISA, Cash savings hub and others.



