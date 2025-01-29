Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

AJ Bell Plc achieves a record £89.5 billion of platform AuM

AJ Bell plc

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB), one of the UK’s largest investment platforms, has issued a trading update in respect of the three months ended 31 December 2024.

Performance overview

Platform business

·     Customer numbers increased by 19,000 to close at 561,000, up 16% in the last year and 4% in the quarter
o  Total advised customers of 174,000, up 8% in the last year and 2% in the quartero  Total D2C customers of 387,000, up 20% in the last year and 4% in the quarter
·     Record assets under administration (“AUA”) of £89.5 billion, up 17% in the last year and 3% in the quarter
·     A year-on-year increase in gross and net inflows across the platform
o  Gross inflows in the quarter of £3.6 billion (2023: £2.7 billion)o  Net inflows in the quarter of £1.4 billion (2023: £1.3 billion)

·      Favourable market movements of 2% of opening AUA

AJ Bell Investments

·     Assets under management (“AUM”) of £7.2 billion, up 38% in the last year and 6% in the quarter
·     Net inflows in the quarter of £0.4 billion, in line with the prior year (2023: £0.4 billion)

Michael Summersgill, Chief Executive Officer at AJ Bell, commented:

“I am pleased to report a strong start to the financial year as we continued to attract thousands of new customers and increased levels of assets, resulting in a record 561,000 platform customers and £89.5 billion of platform assets under administration. AJ Bell Investments continues to perform exceptionally well with quarterly net inflows of £0.4 billion resulting in total AUM surpassing £7 billion for the first time.

“During the quarter we continued to see the benefits of our dual-channel model and the high-quality propositions that we offer to both the advised and D2C market segments. Our D2C platform recorded increased net inflows of £1.1 billion, up 57% on the prior year. This strong performance was driven by continued improvements in our brand awareness and our highly competitive pricing, as well as elevated pension contributions in the run up to the October Budget. The strength of our advised platform is reflected in strong gross inflows of £1.7 billion, with net inflows of £0.3 billion having been impacted by elevated levels of pre-Budget pension withdrawals, as well as recent adviser consolidation.

“Ahead of the October Budget, speculation around the tax treatment of pensions caused a short-term behavioural change among retail investors, which normalised quickly once the content of the Budget became known. We believe that pension savers deserve more clarity when it comes to the tax treatment of their long-term retirement plans. As such, we continue to call for Government to commit to stability through a Pension Tax Lock, providing additional clarity around key features of the pension tax system.

“The strong start to the year positions us well as we approach the busy tax year end period. We remain focused on the significant long-term growth opportunity that exists in the platform market. Our dual-channel approach and continued investments into our propositions and brand mean we are well-placed to continue our strong growth.”​

Three months ended31 December 2024Advised PlatformD2C PlatformTotal PlatformNon-platform Total
  
Opening customers (k)17137154215557
Closing customers (k)17438756115576
  
AUA and AUM (£billion)  
Opening AUA56.130.486.55.792.2
  
Inflows(1)1.71.93.6 0.13.7
Outflows(2)(1.4)(0.8)(2.2) (0.1)(2.3)
Net inflows0.31.11.41.4
  
Market and other movements(3)0.80.81.60.11.7
Closing AUA57.232.389.55.895.3
  
Closing AUM3.71.95.6(4)1.6(5)7.2
  
  
Three months ended  31 December 2023Advised PlatformD2C PlatformTotal PlatformNon-platform Total
   
Opening customers (k)15931747615491
Closing customers (k)16132348415499
  
AUA and AUM (£billion)  
Opening AUA48.222.770.95.276.1
  
Inflows(1)1.51.22.72.7
Outflows(2)(0.9)(0.5)(1.4)(1.4)
Net inflows0.60.71.31.3
  
Market and other movements(3)2.21.84.00.24.2
Closing AUA51.025.276.25.481.6
  
Closing AUM2.81.44.2(4)1.0(5)5.2

(1) Transfers-in, subscriptions, contributions and tax relief

(2) Transfers-out, cash withdrawals, benefits and tax payments

(3) Total investment returns and revaluations, net of charges and taxes

(4) Platform AUA which is held in AJ Bell’s Funds or Managed Portfolio Service

(5) Assets which are held in AJ Bell’s Funds or Managed Portfolio Service via third-party platforms

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    AJ Bell PLC -2.5% potential downside indicated by Citigroup

    Broker Ratings

    AJ Bell PLC 24.2% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

    Broker Ratings

    AJ Bell PLC 17.7% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

    Broker Ratings

    AJ Bell PLC -3.5% potential downside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    AJ Bell PLC -1.2% potential downside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    AJ Bell PLC 1.1% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.