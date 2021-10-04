Airtel Africa Segun Ogunsanya begins new role as CEO

Airtel Africa plc (LON:AAF), a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, announces that further to the Company’s appointment of Olusegun “Segun” Ogunsanya, as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Segun has begun his new role as at 1 October 2021 and joined the Board of Airtel Africa plc.

Segun was previously Managing Director and CEO of Airtel Nigeria and was responsible for the overall management of the operations in the Company’s largest market. He has more than 25 years business management experience in banking, consumer goods and telecoms. Before joining Airtel in 2012, Segun held leadership roles at Coca-Cola in Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya (as MD and CEO). He has also been the Managing Director of Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd (Coca-Cola Hellenic owned) and Group head of retail banking operations at Ecobank Transnational Inc, covering 28 countries in Africa. He is an electronics engineer and also a chartered accountant.