Airtel Africa PLC -3.1% potential downside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Airtel Africa PLC with ticker (LON:AAF) now has a potential downside of -3.1% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.

JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 128 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Airtel Africa PLC share price of 132 GBX at opening today (29/01/2025) indicates a potential downside of -3.1%. Trading has ranged between 90 (52 week low) and 134 (52 week high) with an average of 4,683,516 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,910,078,112.

Airtel Africa plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a provider of telecommunications and mobile money services. The Company operates through four segments: Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. The Nigeria segment comprises mobile service operations in Nigeria. The East Africa segment comprises mobile service operations in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Malawi, and Zambia. The Francophone Africa mobile services segment comprises mobile service operations in Niger, Gabon, Chad, Republic of the Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Madagascar and the Seychelles. The Mobile money segment comprises mobile money services across the Company, including payment service bank in Nigeria. It offers pre- and post-paid wireless voice services, international roaming and fixed-line telephony services. The data services provide a suite of data communications services, including second-generation (2G), third generation (3G), and fourth generation (4G).



    Airtel Africa declares interim dividend of 2.6 cents per share, an increase of 9%

    Airtel Africa plc reports strong growth in H1 2024, with a 6.1% increase in customer base and a significant rise in data and mobile money usage.
