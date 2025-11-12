Airbus hits a pivotal milestone in third quarter profits

In the third quarter, Airbus SE posted a net profit of around €1.1 billion, underpinned by a 14% rise in turnover to roughly €17.8 billion. The growth was driven by strength in its helicopter and defence segments alongside its commercial aircraft business. As of the end of September, Airbus had delivered 507 commercial aircraft in 2025, while reiterating its target of about 820 deliveries for the full year.

The performance signals that Airbus is navigating a recovery in demand while still managing the legacy of supply chain disruptions. The 14% rise in revenue reflects broad‑based strength, but the delivery count of 507 versus the annual goal of 820 implies that the remainder of the year must be busy, effectively meaning an average of more than 100 aircraft per month in the last months of 2025 if the target is to be met.

Beyond commercial aircraft, Airbus benefited from its diversified portfolio: the helicopter and defence units posted particularly strong growth in the quarter, which helped mitigate some of the downside risks from the plane‑manufacturing segment.Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) is a commercial passenger aircraft leasing company owning a fleet of aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world. Avation’s future focus are new technology low CO2 emission aircraft.