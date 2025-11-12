Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Advisers find a strategic bridge in Arbuthnot Latham

Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Latham’s approach to intermediary engagement reflects a deliberate shift in how traditional private banks work with external financial advisers. At the centre of this strategy is Sean Taylor, Director of Intermediary Sales, whose work spans everything from client structuring to adviser enablement. His day-to-day responsibilities sit within a cross-functional environment that positions the bank as a single point of access for both banking and investment services, delivered through adviser relationships.

Rather than separating functions, Arbuthnot Latham integrates its services under a unified intermediary framework. Taylor’s interactions with advisers often focus on complex liquidity and investment challenges, particularly those linked to business exits and long-term family planning. This includes solutions ranging from short-term cash management to bespoke portfolio construction, calibrated to suit evolving client needs across generations.

He recently referenced a case involving a family preparing to sell a business, where early engagement allowed for pre-sale structuring of wealth strategies. This type of involvement signals a shift away from reactive wealth management, placing more emphasis on anticipatory planning alongside advisers.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB), operating as Arbuthnot Latham, offers private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. Established in 1833, Arbuthnot Banking is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking reports 24% rise in funds under management and 17% deposit growth

Arbuthnot Banking reported strong performance for the three months to 30 September 2025, with funds under management and administration up 24% to £2.5bn and customer deposits rising 17% to £4.4bn.
Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking H1 2025 PBT £10.9m, dividend up 10% to 22p

Arbuthnot Banking Group delivered profit before tax of £10.9m in H1 2025, raised the interim dividend 10% to 22p, and grew deposits to £4.42bn and FUMA to £2.38bn. CET1 stood at 12.7% and net assets per share rose to £16.49, with Specialist Division lending up 7% since year end.
Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot names Charlotte Crosswell OBE as non-executive director

Arbuthnot has appointed Charlotte Crosswell OBE as independent non-executive director, joining the board and its banking subsidiary from 16 July 2025 and strengthening its financial services expertise.
Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group reports stable loan book and 17% deposit growth

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC reveals key trading performance insights for April 2025, highlighting growth in deposits and adjusting its lending strategy amid economic uncertainty.
Growth

UK Dividend Paying Stocks Rise in Demand  

Discover three UK dividend-paying stocks – Arbuthnot Banking Group, Norcros, and Diversified Energy Company – that offer attractive yields for passive income investors.
Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group progresses its ‘Future State 2’ strategic plan

Arbuthnot Banking Group plc (LON:ARBB) reports solid 2024 results, highlighting a profit before tax of £35.1m and a 50% increase in total dividends per share.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple