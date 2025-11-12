Advisers find a strategic bridge in Arbuthnot Latham

Arbuthnot Latham’s approach to intermediary engagement reflects a deliberate shift in how traditional private banks work with external financial advisers. At the centre of this strategy is Sean Taylor, Director of Intermediary Sales, whose work spans everything from client structuring to adviser enablement. His day-to-day responsibilities sit within a cross-functional environment that positions the bank as a single point of access for both banking and investment services, delivered through adviser relationships.

Rather than separating functions, Arbuthnot Latham integrates its services under a unified intermediary framework. Taylor’s interactions with advisers often focus on complex liquidity and investment challenges, particularly those linked to business exits and long-term family planning. This includes solutions ranging from short-term cash management to bespoke portfolio construction, calibrated to suit evolving client needs across generations.

He recently referenced a case involving a family preparing to sell a business, where early engagement allowed for pre-sale structuring of wealth strategies. This type of involvement signals a shift away from reactive wealth management, placing more emphasis on anticipatory planning alongside advisers.

