Advantage NRG adds £6.5m of new energy infrastructure contracts

Advantage NRG, the power and energy subsidiary within the Hercules group, has secured around £6.5m of new contracted works, strengthening its project pipeline early in 2026 and reinforcing its role in the group’s expansion into energy infrastructure.

The contracts relate to work across the National Grid transmission network in England and form part of a broader programme of investment in the UK’s electricity infrastructure. The awards increase the value of secured work for the year and provide additional visibility over near term revenues as activity ramps up across the power transmission sector.

Advantage NRG specialises in delivering services connected to overhead transmission lines and associated energy infrastructure. Its work supports the construction, upgrade and maintenance of high voltage electricity networks that form part of the National Grid system.

For Hercules, the latest contract wins highlight the strategic importance of its energy infrastructure operations. The group has been positioning itself within sectors where long term investment cycles and regulated asset networks create consistent demand for specialist contractors.

