Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Advantage NRG adds £6.5m of new energy infrastructure contracts

Advantage NRG, the power and energy subsidiary within the Hercules group, has secured around £6.5m of new contracted works, strengthening its project pipeline early in 2026 and reinforcing its role in the group’s expansion into energy infrastructure.

The contracts relate to work across the National Grid transmission network in England and form part of a broader programme of investment in the UK’s electricity infrastructure. The awards increase the value of secured work for the year and provide additional visibility over near term revenues as activity ramps up across the power transmission sector.

Advantage NRG specialises in delivering services connected to overhead transmission lines and associated energy infrastructure. Its work supports the construction, upgrade and maintenance of high voltage electricity networks that form part of the National Grid system.

For Hercules, the latest contract wins highlight the strategic importance of its energy infrastructure operations. The group has been positioning itself within sectors where long term investment cycles and regulated asset networks create consistent demand for specialist contractors.

Hercules plc (LON:HERC) is a collaborative, innovative company delivering services of the highest standards within the Civil Engineering sector of the construction industry. Hercules Academy provides a comprehensive range of courses designed to equip individuals with the essential skills and knowledge required for a long and successful career in the construction industry.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Advantage NRG adds £6.5m of new energy infrastructure contracts

The company has secured about £6.5m of new contracted work across the National Grid network, strengthening its 2026 order book.
Hercules Site Services

Hercules secures £6.7m National Grid contracts for Advantage NRG

Hercules plc has secured £6.7m of new contracts for its power and energy subsidiary, Advantage NRG, across the National Grid network in England.

Hercules sets out growth case as revenue outpaces expectations

Hercules reports stronger than expected revenue and continued investment to position for UK infrastructure growth.
Hercules Site Services

Hercules plc expects FY25 revenue ahead of market expectations

Hercules plc expects FY25 revenue of approximately £121m, ahead of market forecasts, with adjusted EBITDA and adjusted PBT in line with expectations.

Hercules subsidiary secures £6.5m in power network contracts

Advantage NRG has secured £6.5m in 2026 power network contracts, reinforcing Hercules’ position in UK energy infrastructure delivery.
Hercules Site Services

Hercules’ Advantage NRG secures £6.5m electricity network contracts for 2026

Hercules plc has announced that its power and energy subsidiary, Advantage NRG, has secured contracts worth approximately £6.5m across two UK electricity networks.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple