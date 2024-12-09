Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 29.8% Upside Potential

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. with ticker code (WMS) have now 8 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $184.00 and $135.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $167.13. Now with the previous closing price of $128.74 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $145.42 and the 200 day moving average is $158.07. The market cap for the company is 10.07B. Currently the stock stands at: $129.88 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,072,966,580 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 20.65, revenue per share of $37.53 and a 13.26% return on assets.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing water management solutions for the stormwater and onsite septic wastewater industries, which provides superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces. The Company’s segments include Pipe, International, Infiltrator and Allied Products & Other. Its Pipe segment manufactures and markets performance thermoplastic corrugated pipe throughout the United States. Its Infiltrator is engaged in providing plastic leach field chambers and systems, septic tanks and accessories, primarily for use in residential applications. International segment manufactures and markets products in regions outside of the United States, with owned facilities in Canada and those markets serviced through its joint ventures in Mexico and South America. The Company’s Allied Products & Other segment offers adjacent technologies to its core Pipe offering, presenting a complete drainage solution for its clients and customers.